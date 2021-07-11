Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joachim Gerard (right) has won two Grand Slam titles in 2021

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Britain's Gordon Reid lost to Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles final.

Reid, who won the doubles title with Alfie Hewett on Saturday, lost 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

The Scot, 29, had trailed 4-1 in the second set before mounting a fightback to force a tie-break but Gerard was more consistent.

"It's a tough speech to make. Sometimes you have to say I lost to the better player," an emotional Reid said.

Reid had been chasing his second Wimbledon singles title after victory in 2016.

The women's wheelchair singles final will be between world number one Diede de Groot, from the Netherlands, and South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane.