Ashleigh Barty saw her name join her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's on the honours board

When Ashleigh Barty won Wimbledon on Saturday, one of the first things she said was that she hoped her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley would feel proud of her.

She was sporting an outfit inspired by the one her fellow Australian wore when she won her maiden Wimbledon title 50 years ago and had long dreamed of emulating her hero.

It turns out Goolagong Cawley was not only proud, but even more emotional than when she won the title herself.

"Everybody reacts differently when they win Wimbledon for the first time. It didn't hit me until later, because you turn numb. You're in shock, just as Ash was," the seven-time Grand Slam champion said in a video released by Tennis Australia.

"We were so excited. Now I see the other side... my family, how they were when they were watching me win. They were jumping up, crying, screaming... exactly what we were doing."

World number one Barty beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 to become the first Australian to win the Wimbledon women's singles title since Goolagong Cawley 41 years ago.

"She certainly did [make me proud]," said Goolagong Cawley, who like Barty has indigenous Australian heritage.

"Ash is like a little sister and part of my family and we treat each other that way. It's magical when you achieve your dream - I'm sure it's magical for her.

"She made me proud from the first time I first saw Ash. She must have been about 13 and it was at the Australian Open.

"We saw one whole game where she showed all the skills. She did the slice, the volley, the smash. Everything in one game.

"[My husband Roger and I] both just looked at each other and said, 'she's going to be our next champion'. Look at her now."