Andy Murray won his second Olympic gold medal in Rio

Leon Smith remembers marvelling at Andy Murray as the reigning Olympic champion stood at the head of Team GB and gave an impassioned address at the Rio Games.

Smith has known Murray since the three-time Grand Slam winner was a precocious teenager, acting as his coach, then his Davis Cup captain.

He has watched his fellow Scot mature into a tennis icon and titan of British sport, claim two Olympic golds amid a slew of titles, while overcoming immense injury torment.

"He was standing on a big lawn at the athletes' village in Rio before the ceremony and gave an amazing leader's speech," Smith, who was Team GB tennis coach at the Games, tells BBC Scotland.

"It was incredible seeing him as the the role model for the whole nation.

"It's not just tennis players, all athletes in Britain look up to him.

"It's not just his success, it's what he's been through and the fact he's still out there after so many setbacks, which would have created doubt for so many others."

London 2012 'the catalyst' for Murray

The 34-year-old will defend his singles title in Tokyo, where he faces ninth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opening match. He also teams up with Joe Salisbury in the doubles, where French second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut were swiftly defeated in two straight sets on Saturday.

Murray led by example on the court in Rio, making history as the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles golds. The first of those, four years prior at London 2012, was a formative experience.

The Scot had lost all four Grand Slam finals he'd contested before defeating Roger Federer to win gold. Little over a month later, he was US Open champion and, the following summer, he became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years.

"It was a catalyst for so much," Smith says. "To win the Olympic title at Wimbledon, it was a completely different experience. The fans were not typical tennis fans, they were sports fans and it was a great atmosphere."

'Everything he does now is an achievement'

Several big names, including 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, are sitting out the Tokyo Games.

At age 34 and with a "metal hip", Murray's appearance at these Olympics is a feat in itself.

Time - and the chance of further titles - is running out on the Scot, who less than two months ago was questioning his future after his latest singles comeback stalled in the third round of Wimbledon by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

"The energy he will have got from the engagement with fans at Wimbledon will make everything feel worthwhile and he'll want more," Smith adds.

"It's going to be a weaker field [in Tokyo], which presents a greater opportunity to try and medal.

"Andy is a winner. Everything he does now is an amazing achievement, trying to play at the top of the world with a metal hip.

"He's already up there as one of the best British athletes of all time, but if he were to leave a third Olympics with a medal it would cement his place.

"There's certainly no-one more deserving of getting another shot at it."