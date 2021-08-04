Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number one Murray is a three-time major champion

Andy Murray has been given a wild card to compete in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later this month.

The 34-year-old Briton pulled out of the individual event at the Olympics with a minor thigh strain, to focus on the doubles.

Murray and Joe Salisbury ended up losing in the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020 on 28 July.

The tournament in Cincinnati starts on 14 August prior to the US Open in New York getting underway on 30 August.

Murray won in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, and he beat Alexander Zverev to reach the third round in the tournament last year when it was played in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic.

American 21-year-old Sebastian Korda, son of former Australian Open champion Petr, has also been given a wildcard for the event.