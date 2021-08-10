Last updated on .From the section Tennis

In June Rafael Nadal failed to defend his French Open title for the first time since 2016, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Canadian Open with an ongoing foot injury, less than three weeks before the US Open begins.

The 35-year-old pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, saying he wanted to rest after the clay-court season.

Nadal played in Washington on 5 and 6 August, but now says he will return to Mallorca to try and "be better again".

"I've had this issue for a couple of months. It is not a happy situation," the four-time US Open champion said.

"The most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. With this pain, I'm not able to enjoy [playing]."

In Washington, Nadal aggravated the injury in a second-round win over Jack Sock but said it had improved after he lost to South Africa's Lloyd Harris in the third round.

Nadal - who may now miss the Cincinnati Masters before the US Open begins on 30 August - will be replaced in the Canadian Open draw by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.