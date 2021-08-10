Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart is ranked 125th in the world

Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Canadian Open after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 defeat by defending champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

The 25-year-old struggled to defend her serve against the Canadian world number eight, and was broken five times.

She still took the match to a third set - but Andreescu's total of 35 winners helped ensure her place in the last 16.

In the men's draw, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the number three seed, beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-7 6-1.

Tsitsipas recovered from losing the second set in an epic 22-minute tie-break to claim a second-round victory and revenge over Humbert, who knocked him out of the Olympic men's singles in July.