Harriet Dart knocked out of Canadian Open by Bianca Andreescu

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart at the Canadian Open
Harriet Dart is ranked 125th in the world

Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Canadian Open after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 defeat by defending champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

The 25-year-old struggled to defend her serve against the Canadian world number eight, and was broken five times.

She still took the match to a third set - but Andreescu's total of 35 winners helped ensure her place in the last 16.

In the men's draw, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the number three seed, beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-7 6-1.

Tsitsipas recovered from losing the second set in an epic 22-minute tie-break to claim a second-round victory and revenge over Humbert, who knocked him out of the Olympic men's singles in July.

