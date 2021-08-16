Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was added to this month's US Open main draw after Stan Wawrinka's withdrawal

Andy Murray won his first singles match since pulling out of the individual event at the Olympics as he beat France's Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati.

Murray, a two-time winner of the Cincinnati Masters, won 6-4 6-4 and faces ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next.

But British men's number one Dan Evans lost 6-2 4-6 6-3 to Diego Schwartzman.

In the women's draw, Heather Watson progressed with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and winner of this event in 2008 and 2011, pulled out of the Olympic singles in Tokyo with a minor thigh strain.

The 34-year-old has been added to the US Open main draw - where he won his first Grand Slam title in 2012 - which begins on 30 August.

Both Watson and Evans had their first-round matches suspended because of rain on Monday.

Watson, who was 3-2 down in the second set, returned to seal a victory which sets up a second round meeting with Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty.

But world number 28 Evans, who was forced to miss the Olympics after a positive Covid-19 test, fell to a fourth successive loss since his third round exit at Wimbledon.