Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was added to this month's US Open main draw after Stan Wawrinka's withdrawal

Andy Murray is out of the Cincinnati Masters after a straight-set second-round loss to ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Two-time champion Murray lost a tie-break in the first set before being broken late in the second.

Hurkacz served out for a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory to book a place in the last 16.

The 24-year-old Pole will now face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in a bid to make it to the quarter-final, as he looks to win a fourth career title.

Murray had eased past Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the first round, while Hurkacz clinched a three-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

It was the first meeting on the ATP Tour between the two players.