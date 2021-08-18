Andy Murray: Former British number one loses to Hubert Hurkacz at Cincinnati Masters
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Andy Murray is out of the Cincinnati Masters after a straight-set second-round loss to ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz.
Two-time champion Murray lost a tie-break in the first set before being broken late in the second.
Hurkacz served out for a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory to book a place in the last 16.
The 24-year-old Pole will now face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in a bid to make it to the quarter-final, as he looks to win a fourth career title.
Murray had eased past Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the first round, while Hurkacz clinched a three-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
It was the first meeting on the ATP Tour between the two players.
- Ladhood Series 2 is here: A hilarious look at how lads become men is streaming now on BBC iPlayer
- Why we all need our alter ego: How does the likes of Rafael Nadal channel theirs for better performance?