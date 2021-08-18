Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Watson is ranked at 67 in the world

Britain's Heather Watson has been knocked out of the Cincinnati Open in the second round by Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Barty won 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and now meets defending champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the last 16.

Naomi Osaka progressed with a three-set victory over American teenager Coco Gauff, winning 4-6 6-3 6-4.

The Japanese second seed will now face Swiss Jill Teichmann for a spot in the quarter-finals.