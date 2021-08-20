Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal will miss the US Open after the Spaniard ended his 2021 season because of a foot injury.

The injury caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to miss the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open last week.

Defending champion Dominic Thiem and five-time winner Roger Federer have also pulled out of this year's US Open.

Nadal, 35, wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."

The four-time US Open champion did not compete at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games in order to rest following the clay-court season.

He sustained the injury at the French Open in June, where he failed to defend his title for the first time since 2016 in defeat by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

