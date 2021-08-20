Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ashleigh Barty won the Wimbledon title last month

World number one Ashleigh Barty eased through to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open with victory over Barbora Krejcikova.

Australian Barty beat the Czech ninth seed 6-2 6-4, but had to recover from a break down in the second set.

Barty also beat French Open champion Krejcikova on her way to her maiden Wimbledon title in July.

The 25-year-old, two-time Grand Slam champion will face Angelique Kerber or Petra Kvitova in the last four.