World number one Ashleigh Barty warmed up for the US Open by winning the Cincinnati Open with a straight-set victory over Jil Teichmann in the final.

Barty, 25, produced a polished performance to beat the 24-year-old Swiss wildcard 6-3 6-1.

The Australian managed eight aces and 28 winners as she cruised to another commanding victory.

It is a fifth title of the season for Barty, who is favourite to add the US Open title to her Wimbledon crown.

Teichmann, ranked 76th, reached the final by beating three top-12 players in four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, but was unable to contend with Barty's power and precision.

Barty took control halfway through the first set and was rarely troubled from there as she won the opening five games of the second.

While Teichmann managed to break the two-time major winner's serve for the first time in the sixth game of the second set, Barty broke straight back to cap a dominant display.

"To my team, we've been on the road for nearly six months but it's been a joy every single day so thank you for hanging in there with me," said Barty.

"It's been awesome, you've kept me in one piece and we've certainly enjoyed every single minute."