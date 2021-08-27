Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu reached the last 16 at Wimbledon last month on her Grand Slam debut

US Open 2021 Dates: 30 August-12 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app.

British teenager Emma Raducanu reached the US Open main draw for the first time with a dominant win over Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her final qualifier.

Raducanu, 18, won 6-1 6-4 against fourth seed Sherif, who recently broke into the world's top 100.

Katie Boulter will also play in the New York main draw for the first time after beating Slovakia's Kristina Kucova.

The 25-year-old Briton overcame some physical issues in the heat to win 7-5 2-6 6-4 against eighth seed Kucova.

After edging the first set with a break of serve in the 12th game, Boulter needed the trainer and doctor in a second set where she trailed 5-0.

The pair took a 10-minute break before the decider because of the heat and, from trailing 4-2, Boulter won the final four games to reach the first round, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Harriet Dart is the only other British player who has made it through to the third and final round of qualifying, playing Bulgarian 12th seed Viktoriya Tomova later on Friday.

The 25-year-old Londoner is aiming to join Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Raducanu and Boulter in the women's singles draw.

After announcing her arrival on the Grand Slam stage with a stunning run to the Wimbledon last 16, Raducanu now has the chance to shine at her first overseas major.

It was another assured performance from the world number 150, who has backed up her Wimbledon exploits with three wins this week in the Flushing Meadows heat.

She had to retire from her fourth-round match at the All England Club with breathing difficulties and dizziness, and spoke this week of needing to "physically get stronger and have better endurance".

Raducanu served well throughout the match against Sherif, clinching victory on her third match point - and first on serve - with an ace out wide.

The teenager broke out into a beaming smile as she triumphantly raised both arms in the air.