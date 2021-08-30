Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans has reached the US Open third round on three previous occasions, but never gone any further

British number one Dan Evans overcame hot conditions and a gutsy opponent in Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to reach the US Open second round.

Evans, seeded 24th, appeared to struggle physically in New York before winning 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-1.

But Heather Watson is out after losing 6-1 6-4 to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Watson, set to become Britain's top-ranked women's player following Johanna Konta's withdrawal, has lost six of her seven main-draw matches in New York.

The pair were among six British players due to play on Monday's opening day of the final major of the 2021 season.

But that number was reduced when Konta pulled out of her first-round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic with a thigh injury.

Evans through in 'brutal' New York conditions

Evans, 31, was the first British player on court and ensured he started the nation's singles challenge on a positive note.

After missing the Olympics because he contracted Covid-19, Evans had lost four of his five matches since Wimbledon and looked to be waning physically as Monteiro levelled at one set all.

During the second set 31-year-old Evans needed ice packs and then also had treatment on his foot after winning the third set.

Former British number one Tim Henman, working at Flushing Meadows as a television commentator, described playing in the heat and humidity as "brutal".

But Evans dug deep physically and raced to 4-0 up in the fourth set before completing victory.

The Briton will play American world number 64 Marcos Giron in the second round.