Last updated on

Raducanu reached the Wimbledon last 16 on her Grand Slam debut in July

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British teenager Emma Raducanu showed her talent and maturity again on the Grand Slam stage as she eased to victory on her US Open main-draw debut.

Raducanu, 18, was a break down in each set but won 6-2 6-3 against experienced Swiss opponent Stefanie Vogele.

After her stunning run as a wildcard at Wimbledon, Raducanu qualified for her first major in New York.

A composed display put the world number 150 through to a second-round match with China's Zhang Shuai.

Raducanu is the first British player to win a match in the women's singles at Flushing Meadows this year, although Katie Boulter has the chance to join her in the next stage later on Tuesday.

Also making her US Open debut, 25-year-old Boulter faces Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova at around 23:00 BST.

Fellow Britons Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lost their opening matches when the final Grand Slam of the 2021 season started on Monday, while Johanna Konta pulled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.