US Open: Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep reach fourth round
|US Open 2021
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza battled past former world number one Victoria Azarenka to reach the fourth round of the US Open.
Ninth seed Muguruza, who has never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, took the win 6-4 3-6 6-2.
Elsewhere, 12th seed Simona Halep also reached round four with a three-set win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
While fourth seed Karolina Pliskova needed a third-set tie-break to beat Amanda Anisimova in round two.
The Czech 29-year-old survived an early-exit scare to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) and will face Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic in round three.
Halep, who has struggled with injuries this year, edged past Rybakina 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-3.
The 29-year-old will face either fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.
