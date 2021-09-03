US Open: Daniil Medvedev through to round four at Flushing Meadows
|US Open 2021
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
Second seed Daniil Medvedev eased into round four of the US Open after a straight-sets win over Pablo Andujar.
Russia's Medvedev, runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, breezed past Spain's world number 74 Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3.
The 25-year-old will face either Britain's Dan Evans or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round.
Earlier, world number one Novak Djokovic and seventh seed Denis Shapovalov both advanced to the third round with victories.
Top seed Djokovic beat the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 6-3 6-2 while Shapovalov also won in straight sets against Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-0.
