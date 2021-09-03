Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won the men's doubles at the 2020 Australian Open

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the third round of the men's doubles at the US Open, as compatriots Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski both also progressed.

Fourth seeds Salisbury and Ram beat Australian John Millman and Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3 6-4.

Murray and Bruno Soares of Brazil won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 over American duo Bjorn Fratangelo and Christopher Eubanks.

Meanwhile, Skupski and Jack Sock won their opening match in straight sets.

Skupski and American team-mate Sock defeated Serbian pair Filip Krajinovic and Laslo Djere 6-2 6-3.

However, Britain's Dom Inglot and American partner Austin Krajicek were beaten 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 by the USA's Evan King and Hunter Reese.

And in the women's event, Tara Moore and American partner Emina Bektas lost 6-2 6-4 to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and German Andrea Petkovic.

There was further British success in the mixed doubles on Friday, as second seeds Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk fought back to win their first round match against the USA's Jamie Loeb and Mitchell Krueger 5-7 6-3 (10-8).

Skupski's brother Ken and Chilean Alexa Guarachi also overcame Brazilian Soares and Australian Samantha Stosur 7-5 3-6 (10-4) to reach the second round.

But Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands were beaten by Belgian Joran Vliegen and Slovenian Andreja Klepac 2-6 6-4 (12-10).