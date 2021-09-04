Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Bianca Andreescu has won all 10 of her main draw matches at the US Open

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Bianca Andreescu needed just 67 minutes to sweep aside lucky loser Greet Minnen and reach the US Open fourth round.

The Canadian sixth seed, who is finding her way back from a long-term knee injury, beat the Belgian 6-1 6-2.

Champion in 2019, the 21-year-old has now won her past 10 main draw matches in New York.

She faces an intriguing last-16 match against French Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari after the Greek beat a patchy Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

Czech 10th seed Kvitova made 34 unforced errors compared to just 16 winners as she struggled for consistency.

Sakkari and Andreescu last met at the Miami Open in April, with Canadian edging a third set tie-break in a match that finished at 01:30 local time.

Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic also advanced to the fourth round with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Jessica Pegula.

Switzerland's Bencic will face either Anett Kontaveit or last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek next.