By reaching the fourth round, Evans had matched his best Grand Slam performance, having also reached the last 16 at the 2017 Australian Open

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Dan Evans was outclassed by second seed Daniil Medvedev as the dominant Russian reached the US Open quarter-finals.

Evans, who had been seeking to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final, lost 6-3 6-4 6-3 to the 2019 runner-up.

Medvedev has not dropped a set at this tournament and the British number one never got close to changing that under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world number two will play Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp next.

Evans beaten but takes home positives

By reaching the fourth round in New York, Evans had matched his previous best Grand Slam performance and is set to reach a career-high ranking inside the world's top 25 when the list is next published after the US Open.

After some disappointing results at the other three Grand Slams of the year, where he lost in the first round at the Australian and French Opens and the third round at Wimbledon, and having missed the Tokyo Olympics because he contracted Covid-19, this tournament has been uplifting for both him and British tennis fans.

In his previous round he had to fight back from two sets down to beat Alexei Popyrin and against Medvedev he once again showed glimpses of his grit.

Facing set point on his serve at 5-2 in the opener, Evans saved it with a wonderful point where he hit an angled volley at the net before rushing back to successfully unleash a smash.

It meant he forced Medvedev to serve out the set, with the Russian taking it when Evans sent a backhand into the net.

But the Briton was then broken to love in the first game of the second to give Medvedev an early advantage that he never looked like relinquishing.

Evans was in danger of letting the Russian go a double break up for 3-0 but fought back from 15-40 down to stay in touch and then got a break back for 3-3.

But the Briton immediately found himself behind again after two double faults contributed to a soft break of his serve. Medvedev wasted no time in making the break count as he eventually went on to serve out the set with a rapid game that included two aces and one unreturnable second serve.

Evans put up little resistance in the third as Medvedev broke early and then again to love to wrap up a clinical victory in a swift one hour 45 minutes.

