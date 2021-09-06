Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu had to come through three rounds of qualifying to take her place in the main draw

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another devastating performance to reach the US Open quarter-finals as her dream New York debut continued.

The 18-year-old qualifier, yet to drop a set here, won 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers.

In the biggest match of her life, on the biggest tennis court in the world, Raducanu recovered from a break in the opening game to dominate in style.

She will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the semi-finals.

The Briton dropped to her knees on Arthur Ashe Stadium after sealing victory when home favourite Shelby netted a service return on her fourth match point.

Raducanu, who captured the British public's imagination with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round as a wildcard in July, has now gone one better after a series of accomplished displays that have had pundits predicting big things ahead for the world number 150.

