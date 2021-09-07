Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rajeev Ram (left) and Joe Salisbury (right) won the National Bank Open in Toronto last month

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Britain's Joe Salisbury reached the men's doubles US Open semi-finals in thrilling fashion after a third-set tie break on Grandstand court.

Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Australians Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (12-10).

In an enthralling tie which lasted over three hours, there were eight match points, including one for Salisbury and Ram in the second-set tie break.

They face American pair Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in the semi-finals.

In 2020, Salisbury, 29, claimed his first Grand Slam doubles title with 37-year-old Ram as they won the Australian Open, before finishing runners-up in this year's competition.

The fourth seeds also reached the semi-finals of the 2020 US Open and this summer's Wimbledon.

Britain's Jamie Murray is looking to join Salisbury in the last four alongside Brazilian partner Bruno Soares.

They face second seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos later on Tuesday.

The winner of that tie will play Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek, the eighth seeds.