US Open: Emma Raducanu reaches semi-finals by beating Belinda Bencic

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments205

Emma Raducanu
Raducanu is playing in only her third Grand Slam/WTA Tour event
US Open 2021
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her fairytale run at the US Open by reaching the semi-finals with a dominant straight-set win over Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu, 18, again showed all of her quality and composure in a 6-3 6-4 win.

Victory means she will rise to the cusp of the world's top 50 and become the British women's number one.

Raducanu will play Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova or Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in Thursday's semis.

The last-four matches in the women's singles will be played from 19:00 local time in New York (00:00 BST, Friday).

In only her second Grand Slam appearance, world number 150 Raducanu has become only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open semi-final.

After coming through three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, Raducanu is yet to drop a set in her eight matches at Flushing Meadows.

She is the first qualifier to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows.

After sealing victory with her first match point, Raducanu clasped her head with her hands before Olympic champion Bencic sportingly came around the net warmly embrace the victor.

A beaming smile broke out across the Briton's face as she pointed to her team - in a mixture of shock and celebration - and contemplated what she had just achieved on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm so, so happy to come through," she said.

"Belinda she is such a great opponent and in good form, her ball speed caught me off guard so I had to adjust and adapt.

"I'm just taking care of what I can control and I'm on my own journey."

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 18:45

    What a treat for British tennis fans. 🎾🎾🎾

    • Reply posted by Richard Morris, today at 19:02

      Richard Morris replied:
      Would be a bigger treat if we could watch it without having to get into bed with Jeff...

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 18:46

    fantastic result ... great player and nice person ... just shows folks how great our multicultural UK is ... despite those that try to knock our great United Country :-))

    • Reply posted by ewentm, today at 18:54

      ewentm replied:
      This is tennis

      Stop including politics

  • Comment posted by TrojanOtter, today at 18:51

    Stunning. You don't need to overhype her.
    First qualifier ever to reach semis.
    Fewest games lost to the semis since Serena.
    Youngest Brit to semis since Sue Barker 45 years ago.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 19:01

      rjaggar replied:
      John McEnroe did that in 1977 at Wimbledon, but he had to face a seasoned Grand Slam winner in the semi. The draw Raducanu faces looks more like the 1985 draw when Becker emerged triumphant as a 17 year old....

  • Comment posted by hey ho lets go, today at 18:45

    Fantastic achievement,.well done Emma

  • Comment posted by City til I die, today at 18:46

    The mpressive thing about this young lady is that she is taking all of this in her stride!! Not once has she looked fazed in any way by either her rising popularity or the calibre of her opponents. If you doubted whether this younf lady is the real deal, you cannot be doubting her now!!!???

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 88-Present, today at 18:45

    What just happened????? EMMA RADUCANU US OPEN SEMIFINALI! Get in!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by wirral reds, today at 19:06

      wirral reds replied:
      It’s a staggering achievement when you look at all the stats. I was starting to remember the pre Henman and Pre Murray days with dread but now we have a ray of light. Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:49

    What an outstanding ambassador for sport and our country. Nerveless, talented, articulate and a breath of glorious fresh air in these turbulent and unsettled times. And those images of giving her kit to those children at the end was simply heartwarming. After a long day at work, what a tonic! Thank you Emma!

  • Comment posted by voice of reason, today at 18:50

    Permission to get excited. I cannot believe what I am seeing. First qualifier to reach the semi final.

  • Comment posted by rx2315, today at 18:45

    Awesome achievement,

    • Reply posted by swpcity, today at 18:47

      swpcity replied:
      Wow. Well done

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:50

    Very, very impressive performance from Emma Raducanu, overcoming the early nerves and trailing 1-3 in the first set, to take a superb victory.
    She has a good all round game, covers the court well and looks tactically sound.
    Irrespective of how the semi-finals go, British tennis definitely has a new star to follow.

  • Comment posted by AMELIA BAILEY, today at 18:50

    Congratulations Emma. You are a breath of fresh air to UK sport. What a perfect, shining example you are. You thoroughly deserve every success that is surely coming your way. Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:48

    This girl is phenomenal. I thought she was wonderful at Wimbledon and was aghast at some of the criticism she received after she went out, but she is taking things to a new level now.
    Not been so excited about tennis for a long time.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 18:49

    Not enough words In the English language to describe this girl !! Pure phenomenal... A qualifier into the semis of one of the biggest stages in the world !! Yet to drop a set !! So composed, so mature, just such unreal talent !! I believe you can go all the way !!

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 19:02

      rjaggar replied:
      Good thoughts of a fan. I hope she and her team only consider the thoughts of winning the title if they first reach the final.....

  • Comment posted by Great Britain, today at 18:49

    Absolutely stunning. There's big shoes to fill from Andy Murray and to have this young player coming through in such style is fantastic.

    Best of luck in semi's Emma!

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 18:45

    Brilliant. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Bankerbet, today at 18:45

    Just what an achievement... go Emma

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 18:47

    Wow just wow. Take a bow Enma. Nailed on to win sports personality of the year. She's like a force of nature.

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 18:51

      Skelly replied:
      let's calm down - as people will be asking for her to be a Dame next. Just enjoy her sporting success and celebrate a new British sporting star

  • Comment posted by OGS, today at 18:48

    We have every right to be excited, but she has every right to fulfil her potential.
    Lets not destroy her by going over the top and then kicking her when down. Immensely talented, i hope she's allowed to grow

    • Reply posted by OGS, today at 18:51

      OGS replied:
      And a well deserved British No. 1 tag

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman , today at 18:49

    Insanity

    If it was in a Hollywood movie you would not believe it

    She can't, can she?

  • Comment posted by Ams, today at 18:49

    I can't believe what I'm watching!!! I'm starting to believe this could happen. Cmon Emma!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured