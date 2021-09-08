Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu is playing in only her third Grand Slam/WTA Tour event

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her fairytale run at the US Open by reaching the semi-finals with a dominant straight-set win over Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu, 18, again showed all of her quality and composure in a 6-3 6-4 win.

Victory means she will rise to the cusp of the world's top 50 and become the British women's number one.

Raducanu will play Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova or Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in Thursday's semis.

The last-four matches in the women's singles will be played from 19:00 local time in New York (00:00 BST, Friday).

In only her second Grand Slam appearance, world number 150 Raducanu has become only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open semi-final.

After coming through three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, Raducanu is yet to drop a set in her eight matches at Flushing Meadows.

She is the first qualifier to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows.

After sealing victory with her first match point, Raducanu clasped her head with her hands before Olympic champion Bencic sportingly came around the net warmly embrace the victor.

A beaming smile broke out across the Briton's face as she pointed to her team - in a mixture of shock and celebration - and contemplated what she had just achieved on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm so, so happy to come through," she said.

"Belinda she is such a great opponent and in good form, her ball speed caught me off guard so I had to adjust and adapt.

"I'm just taking care of what I can control and I'm on my own journey."

More to follow.