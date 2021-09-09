Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Salisbury could face fellow Briton Jamie Murray in the final

Britain's Joe Salisbury reached the final of the men's doubles at the US Open with partner Rajeev Ram of the United States.

The pair beat American duo Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in the first semi-final on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Salisbury, 29, could face Jamie Murray in the final, if the Scot and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares also win their last-four match.

"It's really exciting," said Salisbury.

"We are going to do everything we can to prepare. I don't know what that is going to look like, but we are just looking forward to it."

Salisbury booked his place in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in thrilling fashion with a 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (12-10) over Australians Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden.

"That was a pretty crazy match," Salisbury said. "We had a day off yesterday, so were able to refocus and get ready. I'm really happy with the way we played."

The London born player and American Ram once again had to come through a tiebreak to take the first set, before closing out the second set - and the match - in convincing fashion.

Salisbury is also into the last four of the mixed doubles with American partner Desirae Krawczyk.