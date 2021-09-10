Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

How much do you know about British players in Grand Slam finals?

We're asking you to put your knowledge to the test as Emma Raducanu bids to win the US Open on Saturday.

The 18-year-old is looking to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years. She is the first player to come through qualifying and reach the last stage of a Slam and will be crowned British number one on Monday.

But what do you remember about other Britons' outings in major finals?

Take our quiz and find out.