The BBC will show highlights of British teenager Emma Raducanu's history-making US Open final against Leylah Fernandez on network television.

The match, which is due to start at 21:00 BST on Saturday, 11 September, will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live, with video clips of the match available afterwards on the BBC Sport website and app.

On Sunday afternoon the BBC will broadcast an hour-long highlights programme of the final on network TV. Exact transmission details are to be confirmed.

Raducanu, 18, extended her dream run in New York with a 6-1 6-4 semi-final victory over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in the early hours of Friday.

There is no planned live network TV coverage in the UK of the US Open. The tournament is being broadcast live by Amazon through its Amazon Prime Video streaming app available on connected TVs and mobile devices. You need a subscription to access the service, which starts at £5.99.

The BBC TV coverage will also be available to watch through BBC iPlayer, while the live radio commentary will also be on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, which will also have live text commentary and in-depth coverage of the match.

It will be the battle of the teenagers with 19-year-old Canadian Fernandez also enjoying an exceptional tournament. She has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka on her journey to the final.

The eighth Grand Slam final in the Open era between teenagers will be the first since 1999 when Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis at the US Open.