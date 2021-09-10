Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Briton Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram beat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares to win the US Open men's doubles title.

Salisbury, 29, and American partner Ram defeated Britain's Murray and Brazilian Soares 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Seventh seeds Murray and Soares broke serve in the seventh game as they took the first set at Flushing Meadows.

But their opponents, seeded fourth, hit back with a double break in the second to force a decider and maintained their momentum to clinch victory.

"To have won this with Rajeev is amazing, a dream come true. He has been an incredible partner," said Salisbury.

"We look forward to hopefully getting some more titles together."

London-born Salisbury claimed his first Grand Slam doubles title with 37-year-old Ram at the 2020 Australian Open, before finishing runners-up this year.

Salisbury is also into the last four of the mixed doubles with American partner Desirae Krawczyk.

Murray and Soares won both the Australian Open and US Open together in 2016, but Murray had partnered fellow Briton Neal Skupski in the past two tournaments in New York.

Having reunited with Soares, the pair did not have much training time before this Grand Slam after the Brazilian missed the Olympics in Japan to have his appendix removed.

"We are really proud of the way we competed and fought our way to the final," said Murray.