US Open 2021: Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk win mixed doubles title
Last updated on
Joe Salisbury has become the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open era after claiming the mixed doubles title at the US Open a day after winning the men's doubles.
Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 at Flushing Meadows.
The pair had already won the French Open title this season and Krawczyk also won Wimbledon with another Briton, Neal Skupski.
More to follow.
