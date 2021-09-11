US Open 2021: Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk win mixed doubles title

From the section Tennis

Breaking news

Joe Salisbury has become the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open era after claiming the mixed doubles title at the US Open a day after winning the men's doubles.

Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 at Flushing Meadows.

The pair had already won the French Open title this season and Krawczyk also won Wimbledon with another Briton, Neal Skupski.

More to follow.

