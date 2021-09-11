Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

British pair Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have become the first men to win all four wheelchair slam double titles in the same year.

English-born Hewett, 23, and Scotland's Reid, 29, beat Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the 6-2 6-1 in the US Open final.

It was their eighth successive slam title together.

It was also revenge for Reid, who lost to Kunieda in the singles semi-final on Friday.

Hewett will bid to claim the singles title when he faces the Japanese again on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final.