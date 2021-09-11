Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

Emma Raducanu says she does not want to let go of the US Open trophy after her fairytale in New York culminated in the ultimate happy ending.

The 18-year-old is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title and did not drop a set.

She is also the first qualifier to win a major title.

"It means everything to hold this trophy and I don't want to let go right now," she told former British number one Tim Henman on Amazon Prime.

"Yesterday there were weird feelings I couldn't put my finger on - I think that's just normal. When I came out it was business as usual, one point at a time.

"I had to fight hard for that first set and keep myself ahead in the second. In the key moments, I came out with some clutch serves."

Her sensational run at Flushing Meadows has captured the imagination of the public and she hopes her victory allows others to dream big.

"It shows the future of women's tennis and depth of the game is so great - every player in the draw has a shot at winning any tournament," she said in her on-court interview.

"I hope the next generation can follow in the steps of some of the legends, for example Billie Jean [King] right here."

'I hope we play many more finals'

The victory over Canada's Leylah Fernandez caps a remarkable rise for Raducanu, who only made her WTA main draw debut in June.

She was playing in just her second Grand Slam, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard earlier this year.

Raducanu is the youngest female major champion since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the youngest Briton ever to win a Slam title.

She recovered from a nasty fall at 5-3 while she served for the match, saving two break points from the relentless Fernandez before converting her third championship point.

"I fell somehow and thought that would throw me off balance - I was praying not for a double fault!" Raducanu said.

"I really want to congratulate Leylah and her team, she played some incredible tennis and has beaten some of the top players in the world.

"The level was extremely high and I hope we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals."

Raducanu came through 10 matches to win the title, including three qualifying rounds, and beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and in-form Maria Sakkari in the quarter and semi-finals respectively.

"Thank you to the crowd for making me feel so at home from my first qualifying match," she said.

"You have spurred me on in some difficult moments and I hope me and Leylah put on a good match today."

'I love you, New York'

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, has had a stunning run in New York, beating defending champion Naomi Osaka, 2016 winner Angelique Kerber and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the past few days.

She has shown tenacity throughout, winning crucial tie-breaks in four of her past five matches at Flushing Meadows.

The teenager also became a fan favourite with the crowds because of her engaging nature and brave strokeplay.

"Today is going to be hard but Emma played amazing. Congratulations," she said.

"I am very proud of myself and having the crowd has been amazing. Thank you so much New York. Thank you everyone."

She also praised the city's resilience, with the match held on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

"I know on this day it was especially hard for New York and everyone around the US," she told the Arthur Ashe crowd.

"I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been the last 20 years.

"I love you New York and hope to see you next year."