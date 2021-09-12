Emma Raducanu: Where does teenager's win rank among British triumphs?

Emma Raducanu's US Open victory was remarkable but where does the teenager's historic success rank among great British sporting moments?

Assess the contenders and place your vote from our shortlist below.

We know it's far from comprehensive and it's not a definitive BBC list, but let's have fun with it anyway.

And if you think other notable triumphs deserve a mention, let us know in the comments section.

In the running...

1. England's football World Cup win

"Some people are on the pitch..." One of the most iconic moments in moments in footballing history and a feat the England team have been trying to recreate ever since.

Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as the Three Lions defeated West Germany at Wembley in 1966 to lift the country's so far only World Cup.

2. Murray's Wimbledon win

That's Sir Andy, to you. It was the prize he always dreamed of, and Andy Murray finally got his Wimbledon crown when he beat Novak Djokovic in 2013.

In doing so, the Scot became the first British player to win the Wimbledon men's singles title in 77 years, after the third of Fred Perry's three wins in 1936.

3. Super Saturday at London 2012

No-one will ever forgot what took place in front of 80,000 jubilant spectators at London's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 4 August, 2012

Jessica Ennis-Hill smashed her own British record to win the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford took gold in the long jump and finally Mo Farah, who would go on to win the 5,000m seven days later, stormed to 10,000m gold - all in the space of a quite astonishing 44 minutes.

It came after Britain had already won golds in men's coxless four rowing, women's double sculls and women's cycling team pursuit earlier that day.

4. GB women's hockey gold

Great Britain's women's hockey team have never been considered serious Olympic contenders but all that changed in Rio in 2016.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made a string of fine saves in a final against the Netherlands that finished 3-3 and then proved unbeatable in a dramatic shootout as Helen Richardson-Walsh and Hollie Webb scored the decisive penalties to clinch the team's first gold.

5. Wilkinson's World Cup-winning drop goal

The Rugby Union World Cup final of 2003 was delicately poised with just 26 seconds remaining at the Telstra Stadium in Sydney.

Cometh the hour, cometh Jonny Wilkinson, who took matters into his own hands with a dramatic drop-goal that sealed England a 20-17 victory against hosts Australia.

6. England's 2005 Ashes win

England have since won a World Cup but the 2005 Ashes series captured the imagination like no other as England and Australia battled through a series of incredibly tight Tests to leave the outcome to be decided on the final day.

England had not lifted the urn in 18 years and eight series, but Kevin Pietersen's maiden century on the final day at the Oval ensured the hosts earned a draw and 2-1 series victory.

7. Leicester City's Premier League triumph

You could have got odds of 5,000-1 on Leicester City winning the Premier League before the 2015-16 campaign began.

Boss Claudio Ranieri, talisman Jamie Vardy and co had other ideas, hitting form and never looking back as they sealed a remarkable top-flight title for the first time in the club's history.

8. England win netball gold

England's netballers stunned favourites Australia to secure the greatest result in their history and win their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018.

In a dramatic final on the Gold Coast in Australia, Helen Housby scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 victory.

9. Asher-Smith becomes world champion

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title as she stormed to victory in 200m at the 2019 World Championships.

She was the outstanding favourite and outclassed the field to take gold in a British record of 21.88 seconds in Doha.

10. Raducanu's fairytale of New York

No qualifier had ever won a Grand Slam before but 18-year-old Emma Raducanu created history when she came through to win the US Open without dropping a set.

Raducanu's sensational campaign climaxed with victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final, seeing the world number 150 become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon 44 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Jinks87, today at 20:30

    Hockey and Netball? Scraping the barrel here. You club in super Saturday but don’t single out Mo Farah? He did the double double yet we include netball from the commonwealth games.. a very minor sport in a minor event.. pitiful.

  • Comment posted by Synycom, today at 20:30

    Truly amazing achievement. No comparison in tennis history for either men or women. Has to be on of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

  • Comment posted by DURO_MARMADUKE, today at 20:29

    It is a sporting miracle only ever seen in films, nothing comes close or probably will again. Arise Dame Emma👏

  • Comment posted by Superbatrobin, today at 20:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 20:28

    Emma's feat is even more remarkable in that she had to qualify meaning she had to win10 matches to win the tournament.
    She wasn't protected by a seeding yet she won all 10 matches in straight sets.

  • Comment posted by Jo S, today at 20:28

    She's a breathe of fresh air, talented, bright and just so watchable! I'm a woman, & women's tennis has often been a little dull, until now!

  • Comment posted by sibby17, today at 20:28

    Cricket world cup 2019

    Rugby world cup 2003

    Football world cup 1966

    In that order for me, the cricket world cup win against NZ is still the most dramatic sporting event i've ever seen..... Raducanu's win in the tennis is the most surprising result i've seen on a tennis court though for sure.

  • Comment posted by jamesclowe, today at 20:28

    Ben Stokes 135 no @ Headingley only individual performance which comes close to matching ER's skill, courage intelligence and sheer will to win. Bravo!!

  • Comment posted by bob_49, today at 20:28

    Netball? Someone’s having a laugh.

    • Reply posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:29

      AlyX1986 replied:
      So so true

  • Comment posted by Yak Ke Da, today at 20:28

    Amazing
    Amazing
    AMAZING

  • Comment posted by cf, today at 20:27

    Emma Raducanu’s achievement is exception. However it could be argued winning in and individual sport when the nation expects you to win, and has been banging on about 77 years for eternity, that is monumental pressure. Which is why I picked AM’s Wimbledon victory.

  • Comment posted by Bjorndalen, today at 20:27

    I wonder where Farage - Johnson - Mogg rank her fantastic achievement?

    • Reply posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:28

      AlyX1986 replied:
      Who cares what racists think

  • Comment posted by Thomas McCann, today at 20:26

    An amazing achievement by one so young but just pipped by Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 20:26

    In terms of tennis at least,right at the very top.Who knows how many more majors she may go on to win?Likely to be many.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 20:26

    A bit over hyped but good tennis. The highest rankef player she faced was Sakkari, so great tennis but not even close to the top 20

    • Reply posted by jake, today at 20:29

      jake replied:
      The highest ranked player she faced was Bencic, if you're going to be negative at least be factually accurate

  • Comment posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:26

    Simple, it has to be top of the pile for the sheer unexpectedness of it. The list above contains historic moments for sure, but this is special. In tennis terms, Murray's Wimbledon triumph is equal or arguably greater given the ridiculous pressure from British Press

  • Comment posted by Keith James, today at 20:25

    what about Snooker - Joe Johnson

  • Comment posted by Bjorndalen, today at 20:25

    Tour de France wins trump all that lot any day of the week.

    • Reply posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:26

      AlyX1986 replied:
      Haha, okay then (!)

  • Comment posted by gruffmeister, today at 20:25

    I think a vote in the moment works, and a vote across the ages works. In either case, Emma wins both. I love all sports, but that was probably the most sensational match of tennis I have ever seen Men or women.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 20:24

    An outstanding achievement!

    Amazing performance.

    What a young lady - credit to her .

