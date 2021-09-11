US Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Daniil Medvedev in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev is only the second first-time men's Grand Slam champion since 2014, following Dominic Thiem's win in New York last year

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final.

Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.

World number one Djokovic had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

The 34-year-old Serb was also chasing a record 21st Grand Slam men's title.

Victory would have moved him clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle to finish with the most men's majors, but it was the potential calendar Grand Slam which Djokovic had said would be the "greatest achievement" of his career.

Perhaps burdened by the weight of history, Djokovic looked subdued throughout as he made a high number of uncharacteristic errors and also became tearful towards the end.

He also looked way short of his usual physical capabilities.

To put those factors down as the sole reasons for Medvedev's success would be completely wrong.

The Russian played smartly and confidently, drawing the errors out of his opponent with strong serving and finishing points with precise winners, as he avenged a straight-set defeat by Djokovic in February's Australian Open final.

There was a slight wobble as he tried to serve out for the title - three double faults helped Djokovic nick back a break for 5-3 - before Medvedev composed himself to take his third championship point.

After sharing a warm hug with Djokovic at the net, Medvedev broke out in a broad smile before sitting back in his chair to contemplate finally winning the first Grand Slam title which he has long threatened.

"I want to thank my team, those who are here and watching. My parents, my family, my sisters. Some of my friends are here too," said Medvedev.

"Thank you guys because it is not an easy journey to win a Slam. I'm really thankful to you for helping me throughout this journey."

'I've never felt like this in New York' - Djokovic overcome by emotion

While losing the opportunity to create further history will be hard for Djokovic to stomach, there was some comfort in the rousing reception he received from a New York crowd with whom he has not always had the warmest of relationships.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium has been somewhat of a hostile venue for Djokovic over the years, particularly in the 2015 final against Federer when fans were cheering misses from the Serb.

From the start of the final against Medvedev, right through to the moment he walked off court, there was huge backing for the Serbian 20-time Grand Slam champion.

After a comfortable hold for 5-4 in the third set, the crowd roared further support for Djokovic and it led to the Serb becoming emotional in his chair.

Initially he laughed and then thumped his heart as the noise became louder. That led to an overwhelmed Djokovic crying behind his towel on his chair and still tearful as he stood behind the baseline at the start of the next game.

Afterwards, he told the crowd while also welling up: "Even though I haven't won the match I am the happiest man alive because you guys made me very special on the court.

"You guys touched my soul. I've never felt like this in New York. Thank you for your support. I love you."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, at 23:51 12 Sep

    How disrespectful was the US crowd? Absolutely disgraceful booing when Medvedev was serving for the match. Then again, perhaps I should not be surprised? The best player won tonight, despite the crowd's displeasure.

    • Reply posted by w1llysdad, at 23:54 12 Sep

      w1llysdad replied:
      Disgusting. It's the same at the Ryder Cup

  • Comment posted by BGD, at 23:52 12 Sep

    US sport fans are just horrendous.

    • Reply posted by Bill Carson, at 23:54 12 Sep

      Bill Carson replied:
      No class

  • Comment posted by elviramadigan, at 23:42 12 Sep

    Brilliant from Medvedev but what a horrible crowd in the closing moments. They just kept booing and shouting out while Medvedev tried to serve it out. Very bad form indeed. This young man so deserved the win - and that took the gloss off it. It's NOT all about Djokovic for once, thank goodness.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 23:45 12 Sep

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Typical New York crowd. Obnoxious, self centred and only bothered about getting their extra set worth of tennis. Terrible people. Disgraceful way to act

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, at 23:54 12 Sep

    Well done Medvedev but what a shocking crowd, booing him as he tried to serve it out. Commentators no better with their 1 dimensional star boy commentary. Instant respect loss for Courier & Henman. No mention of Medvedev winning his first slam or the fact he only dropped one set all tournament, or the disrespectful crowd, the script was Djokovic chasing the slam & they weren't deviating. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Edward, today at 00:06

      Edward replied:
      As the same thing happened with Osaka vs. Williams a few years ago, makes you realise the whole loving the underdog thing is very much a British, not an American, trait.

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, at 23:52 12 Sep

    A superb victory against Novak and against disgraceful crowd who were jeering on Daniils championship points

    Im just surprised that Novak didn’t do his usual and go for a medical timeout after he went down a break in the 2nd, he’s done it numerous times and always comes out a different player when he does

    Perfect result tonight & yesterday

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Novak had a chance of going for a eight minute toilet break like what Tsitsipas did. He.could easily say that he needed a number two and that it would take longer than usual

  • Comment posted by Garrett, at 23:47 12 Sep

    Glad Medvedev won in the end just to shut the horrible partisan crowd up. Did they think they were at the Ryder Cup?

  • Comment posted by Colonel Bat Guano, at 23:45 12 Sep

    Absolutely fantastic win for Medvedev, he deserved it.

    Biased Ashe Stadium crowd were a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by tastytunes, at 23:48 12 Sep

      tastytunes replied:
      Agreed. Cheering more for one than the other is fine. But actually booing when a player is trying to serve for the biggest prize of his life is absolutely unacceptable.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, at 23:44 12 Sep

    The so called Tennis fans did their best to put young Medvedev off, he came so close to losing his composure in the third set. Well done Daniil!

    • Reply posted by Colonel Bat Guano, at 23:46 12 Sep

      Colonel Bat Guano replied:
      The so called fans acted like a bunch of pigs.

  • Comment posted by all together now, at 23:54 12 Sep

    On the inevitable and appropriate debate of GOAT.: You just don’t see fed or nadal anahilate racquets/smash balls/ get disqualified.
    I believe ND will have the most slams by 2023 but I know who I would rather have as a role model.

    • Reply posted by ann448, today at 00:03

      ann448 replied:
      You do see Fed smash balls - but he doesn't get disqualified for it!
      https://youtu.be/7GTmgZqDUc8

  • Comment posted by truesportsfan, at 23:48 12 Sep

    Well done to Medvedev despite the atrocious booing in his final two service games. Djokovic seemed understandably tired both physically and mentally and what was this crying at the changeover towards the end? Was it because the crowd was finally with him after all the love ins with Federer and Nadal when he played them in the past.? Medvedevs service - outstanding except for the nervy end.

  • Comment posted by Edna Bucket, at 23:50 12 Sep

    Classless Novak smashing his toys again - and still getting beat. No respect for his opponent or the game in general. Well done Medvedev !

    • Reply posted by Dbmaddison, today at 00:49

      Dbmaddison replied:
      Djoker is a disgrace for men's tennis, like Serena is for women's tennis.

  • Comment posted by exile annie, at 23:48 12 Sep

    Good. Not Medvedev’s biggest fan but he’s been knocking on the door of a slam for a while. The crowd were disgraceful, just as they were when Osaka had the temerity to beat Serena, and the umpire should have done more about it.

  • Comment posted by fossit, at 23:45 12 Sep

    Classless crowd booing double faults at the end, felt awful for Daniel.

    • Reply posted by pragueimp, at 23:47 12 Sep

      pragueimp replied:
      American crowds are always horrible.

  • Comment posted by Simpkin123, at 23:49 12 Sep

    I love how respectful the US fans are - cheering double faults, booing a winner, shouting out on the ball toss of the serve.

    Great!

    • Reply posted by cominus, at 23:51 12 Sep

      cominus replied:
      A bit like our fans at the world Cup then

  • Comment posted by marklv, at 23:53 12 Sep

    I'm so happy that the robot lost!! The Americans are such [censored] - booing Medvedev just because he is a Russian. Pathetic and deeply unsporting. I'm pleased the Americans won nothing.

    • Reply posted by Dana, today at 00:41

      Dana replied:
      He is much less of a robot than you. It is a sport and, hey, two great friends played against each other. One Serbian, one Russian - you can hate them both.

  • Comment posted by all together now, at 23:47 12 Sep

    Fantastic Medvedev! Beat the GOAT and the crowd who: booed; forced him to play through noise on match points; called “out” during points and cheered faults from both players. Classless

    • Reply posted by Petronius Philips, at 23:52 12 Sep

      Petronius Philips replied:
      Fantastic performance from Daniil Medvedev 👍👏. Congratulations! Despite the imbecilic crowd booing and distracting you on serve, YOU GOT THE JOB ✅ done.
      Sweet revenge against the mind games 👿. KEEP it going and going..a grandmaster of the court.👏👏. Natural justice has prevailed 👍

  • Comment posted by Petronius Philips, at 23:50 12 Sep

    Fantastic performance from Daniil Medvedev 👍👏. Congratulations! Despite the imbecilic crowd booing and distracting you on serve, YOU GOT THE JOB ✅ done.
    Sweet revenge against the mind games 👿. KEEP it going and going..a grandmaster of the court.👏👍. I prayed for justice.

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, at 23:47 12 Sep

    Horrible crowd.
    You made Novak cry during the match, it backfired - you can't play tennis with tears in your eyes!

  • Comment posted by George, at 23:46 12 Sep

    Just when you thought this weekend couldn’t get any better… all hail king Daniil!!! 🙌🏻

    • Reply posted by Colonel Bat Guano, at 23:47 12 Sep

      Colonel Bat Guano replied:
      This is nearly as good as Emma !

  • Comment posted by Hunt family, at 23:55 12 Sep

    I am delighted that Novak lost! His horrible demeanour both on and off court are shameful. GOATs are not defined purely on numbers, but how they played the game and what legacy they left, hence why Roger Federer will ALWAYS be the GOAT. Hope Novak doesn’t get anywhere near another final. Well done Medvedev on a deserved win, considering he played Novak and the crowd! Shameful antics!

    • Reply posted by Deep, at 23:58 12 Sep

      Deep replied:
      100% agree

