Team Europe features six players all inside the men's world top 10

Italy's Matteo Berrettini beat Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in a match tie-break as Team Europe won the opening two ties at the Laver Cup.

World number seven Berrettini came back to win 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 10-8 against Team World's Auger-Aliassime in Boston.

Earlier, Norway's Casper Ruud defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

It is the fourth edition of the Laver Cup, which sees six men's players from Team Europe and Team World contest a series of singles and doubles matches.

World number 11 Auger-Aliassime, 21, was unable to take his first seven set points in an entertaining 80-minute opening set - which he was eventually able to clinch in a tie-break.

But Berrettini broke his opponent's serve to level the match at the end of another tight set, forcing a 10-point match tie-breaker which saw him fight back from 7-5 down to triumph 10-8.

Berrettini and Ruud are joined by Russian world number two and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev on Team Europe.

Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, have won all three previous editions of the competition - which did not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, American John Isner and Nick Kyrgios of Australia join Auger-Aliassime and Opelka on John McEnroe's Team World.

Later on day one, Rublev faces Schwartzman before Berrettini and Zverev team up against Isner and Shapovalov in the first doubles match.

The three-day event sees one point awarded for a victory on day one, two for wins on day two and three on the final day.