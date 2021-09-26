Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number 12 Sakkari was a beaten semi-finalist at the French Open and US Open this year

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit beat fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2 7-5 to claim the Ostrava Open title.

It is a second title of the season for the world number 30 - who did not drop a set all week in the Czech Republic - following her win in Cleveland in August.

Greece's Sakkari is still searching for a first tournament win since victory at Morocco's Rabat Grand Prix in May 2019.

She was knocked out of the US Open by Emma Raducanu in the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old also reached the 2021 French Open semis but was defeated by eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova over three sets.