Ostrava Open: Anett Kontaveit beats Maria Sakkari to take second title of season
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit beat fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2 7-5 to claim the Ostrava Open title.
It is a second title of the season for the world number 30 - who did not drop a set all week in the Czech Republic - following her win in Cleveland in August.
Greece's Sakkari is still searching for a first tournament win since victory at Morocco's Rabat Grand Prix in May 2019.
She was knocked out of the US Open by Emma Raducanu in the semi-finals.
The 26-year-old also reached the 2021 French Open semis but was defeated by eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova over three sets.
- Who is New York named after and why? Go on a fact-finding journey about famous places that have changed names
- Breaking the mould: Meet the women taking the wheel in a male-dominated car industry