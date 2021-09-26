Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Hubert Hurkacz won titles in Delray Beach and Miami earlier this year

Poland's world number 13 Hubert Hurkacz won his third ATP title of the year with victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Moselle Open final.

The top seed rallied from a break down in the first set to beat the Spaniard 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 in Metz.

It is his first indoor title, and his first outside the United States.

Hurkacz, who defeated Britain's former world number one Andy Murray in the quarter-finals, did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo won the Astana Open in Kazakhstan for his maiden ATP Tour title.

Kwon became the ninth first-time winner on the tour this year, beating Australia's James Duckworth 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

And Britain's Liam Broady won his first ATP Challenger title with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Swiss Marc-Andrea Husler in Biel, Switzerland.