Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie beat Evans at the Australian Open first round earlier this year

Cameron Norrie recovered from a sluggish start to beat compatriot Dan Evans 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the second round of the San Diego Open.

Norrie, 26, was 5-2 down in the first set before finding his rhythm and eventually edging out 31-year-old Evans in a tiebreak.

World number 28 Norrie then took a tightly fought second set to book his place in the quarter-finals.

He will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov or American Taylor Fritz next.

British number one Evans, who is ranked 22nd in the world, also suffered defeat at the hands of Norrie in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Fellow Brit Andy Murray comes up against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud in the early hours of Friday morning after winning his first match against lucky loser Denis Kudla.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has also been awarded a wildcard into the Indian Wells main draw, which starts on 4 October.

It will be the first time the 34-year-old has taken part in the tournament in California since 2017.