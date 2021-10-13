Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie has reached five finals this year but won only one title in Los Cabos in July

British number two Cameron Norrie beat American Tommy Paul in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters.

World number 26 Norrie won 6-4 4-6 6-2 to claim his 44th win on the ATP Tour this year.

The 26-year-old left-hander has never previously reached this stage of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Norrie will face Diego Schwartzman in the last eight after the Argentine beat Norway's Casper Rudd in straight sets.

If Norrie were to advance past Schwartzman - who he beat in the first round of the 2020 US Open - it will see him replace Dan Evans as the British number one and may also provide enough ranking points to break into the world's top 20 for the first time in his career.

It would also take him closer to the coveted half-century mark of wins on the ATP Tour in a single season. Andy Murray and Tim Henman are the only Britons to have achieved that feat on the elite men's circuit this millennium.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz completed a commanding 6-1 6-3 victory over Russian Aslan Karatsev.