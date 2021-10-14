Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the upcoming Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The British 18-year-old has played just once since becoming a Grand Slam champion, losing to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells earlier in October.

No official reason has been given for pulling out of next week's event.

Raducanu is still scheduled to play in Romania and Austria before the end of the season.

The world number 22, who was ranked 150 at the start of September's US Open which she went on to sensational win as a qualifier, said she was not "putting any pressure" on herself after her early exit at Indian Wells.

"In my mind I'm so inexperienced that I'm just taking it all in," she said.