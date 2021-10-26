Transylvania Open: Emma Raducanu fights back for first win since US Open
Emma Raducanu fought back at the Transylvania Open to win her first game since becoming the US Open champion.
The 18-year-old Briton was beaten in the second round at Indian Wells following that historic victory at Flushing Meadows last month.
But the world number 23, seeded three in Romania, had the perfect response against Slovenia's Polona Hercog, 30.
Playing in her father's homeland for the first time, Raducanu won 4-6 7-5 6-1 to move into the second round.
More to follow.
