Russia last won the Billie Jean King Cup, then known as the Fed Cup, in 2008

Russia have lifted the Billie Jean King Cup in its first contest since being rebranded from the Fed Cup.

Russia defeated Switzerland 2-0 in the final in Prague to win their fifth title in the tournament overall and their first since 2008.

Daria Kasatkina got the ball rolling by overcoming the Swiss number two player Jil Teichmann 6-2 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova battled past world number 17 Belinda Bencic in the second rubber 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Samsonova, who started the year ranked world number 127 and is now at a career high of 40, was playing in her debut finals.

Having levelled the match in the second set, she broke Bencic in the first game of the decider, and held on to the advantage before closing out the championship.

Russia had beaten the USA in the semi-final on Friday, while Switzerland had knocked out Australia. By reaching the final, both nations have automatically qualified for the 2022 finals.

Earlier on Saturday, Great Britain drew 11-time champions Czech Republic for next year's qualifying round.