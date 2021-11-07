Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is only player to win all 9 ATP Masters 1000 events

World number one Novak Djokovic completed a terrific week by setting two more records in winning the Paris Masters on Sunday.

Djokovic beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-3 to win a record sixth Paris title and 37th Masters 1000 crown, moving clear of Rafael Nadal.

Russia's Medvedev, 25, broke Djokovic's serve twice as he took the first set.

But the Serbian, who will end the year as number one for a record seventh time, eased through the final two sets.

Loose games from Medvedev, who denied the Serbian a calendar Grand Slam in September at the US Open, handed Djokovic two crucial breaks in the deciding set.

Both Djokovic and Medvedev will play the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin, starting on 14 November, where Medvedev will attempt to defend his title.