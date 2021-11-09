Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu has been without a coach since winning the US Open in September

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is set to announce Torben Beltz as her new coach.

The German, 44, worked with Angelique Kerber when she won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016.

They reunited for this season but Kerber announced on Monday they would not be working together in 2022.

The Telegraph first covered the story external-link after unearthing an image of Beltz with the 18-year-old and her agent Chris Helliar in a coffee house in Orpington.

The photograph was posted on a Raducanu Instagram fan site on 20 October - the week in which the British player is known to have been conducting some trials at nearby Bromley Tennis Centre.

Esteban Carril was one of the coaches involved but he is with Andy Murray in Stockholm this week with a view to joining the former world number one's team on a permanent basis next season.

Beltz is not in Austria this week, where Raducanu is the top seed at the Upper Austria Ladies event in Linz.

The Briton plays Wang Xinyu in the second round later on Tuesday in what will be her final event of the year.

It is understood terms have now been agreed but Raducanu was cautious when questioned about her new coach on Sunday.

"I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation," she said.

"I had some trials and they went well - I'm going to have someone in place and I'm really excited to get some good work done in pre-season."

Raducanu has been without a coach since parting company with Andrew Richardson shortly after becoming the first qualifier to win the US Open in September.

She has been searching for someone with more experience of the WTA Tour, and Beltz certainly fits the bill having worked for many years with Kerber as well as Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Beltz (left) has had four coaching spells with Kerber (right)

Former world number one Kerber told the Porsche Newsroom on Monday that her fourth spell with Beltz had come to an end.

"I would like to take on more responsibility," the three-time Grand Slam singles champion said.

"I'm very grateful for our time together and for everything we experienced and achieved as a team."

Raducanu and Beltz are expected to begin to work together in earnest when the new British number one begins pre-season training at the end of the month.