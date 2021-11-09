Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is ranked 143rd in the world

Former world number one Andy Murray kept his 2021 season going with a straight-set win in the Stockholm Open first round.

In what is set to be his last event of the year, Murray won 6-1 7-6 (9-7) against Norway's Viktor Durasovic.

The 34-year-old Briton was not troubled until Durasovic broke back for 3-3 in the second set, then dug deep to take a third match point in the tie-break.

Murray will face Italy's world number 10 Jannik Sinner in the second round.

After a one-sided opening set, Murray was tested by 354th-ranked Durasovic in a more competitive second, which lasted more than an hour.

"I got off to a very good start and the second set he started to play better and was a bit more comfortable on the court," said Murray.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was watched by Esteban Carril, who is poised to join his coaching team next season.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu had a short trial with Carril last month, but the highly regarded Spanish coach is instead working with Murray in the Swedish capital this week.

If all goes well, Carril will join Jamie Delgado on Murray's coaching team on a permanent basis.