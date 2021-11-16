Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Garbine Muguruza is seeking to become the first Spanish winner of the WTA Finals

Garbine Muguruza's power was too much for Paula Badosa in Mexico as she became the first Spaniard in 28 years to reach the final of the WTA Finals.

The two-time Grand Slam champion played with high intensity throughout the 6-3 6-3 semi-final win over her compatriot.

The 28-year-old will now have the chance to become the first Spanish winner of the season-ending tournament.

Standing in her way are Anett Kontaveit or Maria Sakkari, who meet in the day's other semi-final (01:30 BST Wednesday).

Tuesday's encounter in Guadalajara was a first meeting between Badosa and Muguruza, who broke in the third game of the opening set and never looked back.

Badosa was let down by double-faults at key times, with one of her six setting up set point, which Muguruza converted with a forehand winner.

Frustration bubbled for the 24-year-old, who repeatedly shouted at herself and slapped herself on the face at one changeover, and Muguruza capitalised by winning five games in a row to take charge of the second set.

World number five Muguruza overcame a brief wobble when she went 0-30 while serving for the match but recovered to seal victory when Badosa netted a backhand.

She will now seek to go one better than Spain's 1993 runner-up Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and win the title on Wednesday.