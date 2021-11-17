Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Garbine Muguruza collapsed to the ground after winning match point

Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit in straight sets to win her first WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sixth seed Muguruza won 6-3 7-5 to become the first Spaniard to win the season-ending finals, beating Estonian eighth seed Kontaveit for the second time this week.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will rise to third in the world rankings on Monday.

"Right now, I feel extremely happy and relieved," said Muguruza, 28.

"It's a tournament that I've struggled at the beginning, then I managed to play well.

"I think I'm staying composed a little bit now because it means really a lot to me to win such a big, big, big tournament in Latin America, here in Mexico. I think it's just perfect."

Victory marked former world number one Muguruza's 10th career WTA singles title.

She had ended Kontaveit's 12-match winning streak in the round-robin stage of the tournament, before prevailing again in the final, winning four straight games to take the trophy.

"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the maestra, as we say in Spanish," she said.

"That puts me in a very good position for next year, a good ranking... It's just the pay-off for such a long year. My team and I worked hard. It pays off. It just shows us that we're doing [things] the right way.

"This trophy, like right now here, these are the best feelings. Not even the ranking. Just to actually touch this and I take it home, it's in the story, it's in my curriculum. It's the way of, like, 'I did it.'"