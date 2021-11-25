Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz won the Next Gen ATP Finals tournament earlier this month

2021 Davis Cup Finals Venues: Madrid, Innsbruck, Turin Dates: 25 November-5 December Coverage: Live text commentaries on GB ties, reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Spain suffered another setback in their Davis Cup defence when Carlos Alcaraz withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus on the event's opening day.

The 18-year-old, seen as one of tennis' future stars, said he was "very well" but with "mild symptoms".

Spain were already without 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Alcaraz will remain in isolation while the rest of the team await further test results, a tournament statement said.

Spain play their first tie against Ecuador on Friday in Madrid.

Alcaraz reached the US Open quarter-finals in September and won the Next Gen ATP Finals title in the lead-up to the Davis Cup.

"I was very excited to represent my country but sometimes things don't happen as one wants and you have to overcome it," he wrote on Instagram. external-link

"It is a very hard stick but you will have to get up in the face of this situation and come out strengthened."

The Davis Cup Finals features 18 nations competing across three cities, with the semi-finals and final being held in Madrid from 3-5 December.

Great Britain open their campaign on Saturday against France in Innsbruck.