Alexander Bublik made his Davis Cup debut for Kazakhstan in 2019

Sweden were defeated by Kazakhstan in their Group B tie on day three of the Davis Cup Finals.

Elias Ymer began the tie strongly with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Kazakh stalwart Mikhail Kukushkin in Madrid.

However, Alexander Bublik beat Ymer's younger brother Mikael 3-6 6-4 6-0 to force a decisive doubles rubber.

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov then beat Andre Goransson and veteran Robert Lindstedt 6-3 6-3 to secure victory for Kazakhstan.

Sweden, who won seven Davis Cup titles between 1975 and 1988, had cruised past Canada in their opening tie.

Great Britain beat France 2-1 in Innsbruck, Austria earlier on Saturday.

In Turin, Alex de Minaur came through a gruelling encounter in Australia's tie with Hungary to give his country a slim chance of advancing.

Australia, 28-time champions at the Davis Cup, lost their opener to Croatia and started poorly in Turin.

John Millman squandered a first-set lead to lose 4-6 6-4 6-3 to world number 282 Zsombor Piros.

De Minaur then gritted his way past Hungarian number one Marton Fucsovics 7-5 2-6 7-6 (7-2).

Novak Djokovic's Serbia are in action later on Saturday, while US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will lead the Russian Tennis Federation's bid for the title.

Serbia take on Germany, while the RTF play Ecuador in their first tie of the tournament.