Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andrey Rublev made his Davis Cup debut in 2014

The Russian Tennis Federation took a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup final after Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the opening singles in Madrid.

World number five Rublev, 24, lost just two points on his serve in the first set against Gojo, 22, ranked 274 places below him.

The second set was more competitive and Rublev's early tie-break lead was narrowed before he closed out the win.

The Russians will win the title if Daniil Medvedev beats Marin Cilic next.

If the world number two loses to the 2014 US Open champion, the tie will go into a deciding doubles rubber.

"It was a super tough match, it was a lot of pressure on my singles," Rublev said in his on-court interview.

"It looks like I should win easily but Borna was playing unbelievably all these two weeks and he beat amazing players."

The Russians, playing under the name of their federation because the nation is banned from international competition for doping violations, are chasing their first title since 2006.

They were the pre-tournament favourites and have demonstrated why with some strong performances, including from US Open champion Medvedev, who has won all of his matches without dropping a set,

"I have huge confidence in Daniil, he's always fighting so I always trust him," Rublev said.

Cilic, whose country won the trophy in 2018, made a winning start in the tournament but lost his next three matches.