Battle of the Brits Venue: P&J Arena, Aberdeen Dates: 21-22 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's top male tennis stars will gather in Aberdeen to compete in one of British sport's most celebrated rivalries: Scotland versus England - and you can watch live on the BBC.

In the Battle of the Brits, brothers Andy and Jamie Murray will join forces with British number one Cameron Norrie and Jonny O'Mara for the home team.

England's team is Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

The pre-Christmas event takes place on 21-22 December at the P&J Arena.

Andy Murray will compete in all three sessions and older brother Jamie - the tournament director - will play two doubles matches on Wednesday.

Current British women's number one Emma Raducanu took part in 2020's event but there is no women's competition this year.

Teams

Team Scotland Team England Andy Murray Jack Draper Jamie Murray Dan Evans Cameron Norrie Joe Salisbury Jonny O'Mara Neal Skupski

BBC coverage times and order of play

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

Tuesday 21 December

Live coverage: 18:15-22:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Match 1: Cameron Norrie (Sco) v Jack Draper (Eng)

Match 2: Andy Murray (Sco) v Dan Evans (Eng)

Wednesday, 22 December

Live coverage: 12:45-16:15 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Match 1: Jamie Murray & Jonny O'Mara (Sco) v Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski (Eng)

Match 2: Andy Murray (Sco) v Jack Draper (Eng)

Live coverage: 18:15-22:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Match 1: Cameron Norrie (Sco) v Dan Evans (Eng)

Match 2: Andy Murray & Jamie Murray (Sco) v Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski (Eng)

