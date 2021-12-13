Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu had aimed to do her training block Middle East before flying to Australia

Emma Raducanu hopes to "get back soon" after testing positive for Covid-19 and withdrawing from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

The US Open champion was due to play Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Briton Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in New York, is isolating.

She is scheduled to play in a WTA Melbourne warm-up tournament next month before the Australian Open.

"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi," Raducanu said.

"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon."

Raducanu has had mixed success since her US Open triumph with two wins from five matches and has recently teamed up with Torben Beltz as her new coach.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship takes place between 16-18 December, and will feature two-time champion Andy Murray.